TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) on Thursday issued a recall of 453,225 minivehicles in Japan to fix a defect in the blower fan motor of the air-conditioning unit that has resulted in three fires so far.

Subject to the recall are 407,878 Every microvans and 45,347 Mazda Scrum models manufactured between August 2005 and March 2010, according to a filing with the transport ministry. Suzuki makes the Scrum under an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deal for Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T).

Minivehicles, which have an engine displacement of up to 660cc, are only sold in Japan.

