TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) posted a 2.8 percent fall in quarterly operating profit as weaker Indian sales hurt and it kept its annual profit forecast unchanged despite an anticipated revenue hit from Thailand's floods and a stronger yen.

Operating profit for the October-December third quarter at Japan's fourth-biggest automaker came to 23.0 billion yen ($300 million, roughly in line with the average 23.8 billion yen estimate from five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit dropped 29 percent to 8.61 billion yen, according to calculations based on the company's nine-month results.

For the year to March 31, Suzuki on Monday lowered its revenue forecast by 110 billion yen to 2.50 trillion yen, citing the yen's strength and a disruption from the Thai floods last quarter.

The floods dragged down production in Indonesia by about 37,000 motorcycles and in Hungary by about 13,000 cars, executive vice president Toshihiro Suzuki told a news conference.

Suzuki kept its profit guidance untouched thanks to cost-cutting efforts, projecting operating profit of 110 billion yen, up 2.9 percent from 2010/11. Consensus forecasts from 21 analysts put the figure at 119 billion yen.

Last month, subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) reported a worse-than-expected drop in quarterly profit reflecting a sales slump and weaker rupee. But it assured investors the worst was over, pushing Maruti's stock price up by more than 6 percent on the day.

Analysts say Suzuki stands to benefit from a shift towards monetary easing in India, its biggest market, where many consumers avoided buying cars last year due to rising interest rates.

Maruti's sales in India grew in January for the first time in eight months. Sales were also hit last year by months-long strikes at its local factories, Suzuki said.

Shares in Suzuki, held 19.9 percent by Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), have risen about 12 percent so far this year, in line with Tokyo's auto index.

Before Suzuki announced the results, its shares ended up 1.6 percent in Tokyo, mirroring strong rises in other auto stocks.

($1 = 76.5850 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)