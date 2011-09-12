The front hood of a VW Passat is seen in front of a MAN truck at a truck service centre in Frankfurt July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) said on Monday that it plans to end its capital and business alliance with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), and that it will ask Volkswagen to sell its stake in it.

The announcement comes after Volkswagen said Suzuki's decision to source diesel engines from Fiat FIA.MI infringed on the terms of their partnership.

Volkswagen holds a 19.9 percent stake in Suzuki, while Suzuki holds a 1.5 percent stake in Volkswagen.

(Reporting by Tokyo company news team; Editing by Chris Gallagher)