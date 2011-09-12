France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
TOKYO Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) said on Monday that it plans to end its capital and business alliance with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), and that it will ask Volkswagen to sell its stake in it.
The announcement comes after Volkswagen said Suzuki's decision to source diesel engines from Fiat FIA.MI infringed on the terms of their partnership.
Volkswagen holds a 19.9 percent stake in Suzuki, while Suzuki holds a 1.5 percent stake in Volkswagen.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.