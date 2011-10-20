The new Suzuki Swift S-Concept car is displayed during the first media day of the 81st Geneva International Motor Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is still not prepared to give up on Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) after several months of squabbling have brought its partnership with the Japanese carmaker to the brink of collapse, a German magazine reported.

"We are prepared to reach out to Suzuki. Returning our 20 percent stake is out of the question for VW," Automobil Produktion reported on Thursday, citing Hans Demant, who is in charge of the alliance at Volkswagen.

Suzuki and its biggest shareholder VW have been squabbling for months, and the Japanese car maker has asked VW for divorce.

Last week, it served VW with a notice of breach of contract, demanding the German company give it access to key technologies within weeks. Unless it does so, Suzuki's biggest shareholder must sell back its stake and quit the alliance, it said on Friday. [nL3E7LE09I]

"Suzuki and Volkswagen have complementary technological approaches. But there is still industrial logic" to the partnership, Demant told the magazine.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)