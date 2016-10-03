SVG Capital said on Monday that it was in talks with a consortium that included Goldman Sachs and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB"), confirming media reports about other bidders for the British private equity firm.

SVG Capital, which had spurned U.S. rival HarbourVest's $1.5 billion-bid since mid-September, said it was also in talks with a second consortium regarding sale of some of its assets.

SVG Capital said it would provide further updates on the discussions on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jessop)