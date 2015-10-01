GM still sees 2017 earnings at $6.00 to $6.50 per share: CFO
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is set to pay almost a third of a $1.86 billion settlement to resolve claims that a dozen big banks conspired to limit competition in the credit-default swaps market, Bloomberg reported.
JPMorgan is paying $595 million, Bloomberg said, citing people who asked not to be identified because the firms haven't disclosed how they're splitting costs.
Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are paying about $230 million, $175 million and $164 million, respectively, the report said.
Goldman, JPMorgan and Barclays declined to comment. Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to comment on the report.
Credit default swaps are contracts that let investors buy protection to hedge against the risk that corporate or sovereign debt issuers will not meet their payment obligations.
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro program of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz , aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
Seven & i Holdings Co on Thursday said it would buy convenience stores and petrol stations from Texas-based Sunoco LP for about $3.3 billion, as the Japanese retailer closes in on its goal to reach 10,000 North American outlets.