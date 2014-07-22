Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017: CEO
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
ZURICH Swatch Group said it expected a positive second half of the year after a rise in the Swiss franc and expenses for the Sochi Olympic Games made net profit fall 11.5 percent in the first half.
The world's largest watchmaker is grappling with an unfavorable currency environment and sluggish demand for high-end watches in the important Chinese market where a crackdown on gifts for favors has hurt watch sales.
"Particularly in the USA and Japan, sales continue their very positive development. Also, the stronger sales trend noticed on the Chinese mainland continues," the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
Net profit at the group fell to 680 million Swiss francs ($757.24 million), just below a forecast for 690 million francs in a Reuters poll.

MUNICH Lufthansa announced a higher than expected 2017 profit target on Thursday, saying a rebound in demand in the United States and Asia and a breakthrough pay deal with pilots had improved its prospects.
SYDNEY Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.