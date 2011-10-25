STOCKHOLM Swedish banking group Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) shot past expectations for third-quarter operating profits and said it had more than enough capital to deal with risks from the debt crisis in southern Europe.

At a time when European banks are preparing to ask investors for more than 100 billion euros to shield them from a fallout from troubled countries such as Greece and Italy, Swedbank -- until recently -- was handing back cash to shareholders.

It canceled its share buyback program in September as market volatility and worries about the problems in the eurozone mounted. [ID:nL3E7KE1JH]

Swedbank, the biggest bank in the hard-hit Baltic region, said on Tuesday it would maintain a strong capitalization long-term, yet not be "over-capitalized" since that would mean higher costs.

Its core tier one capital ratio climbed to 15.1 percent in the third quarter, from 14.8 percent in the third quarter.

Asked whether the bank was currently over-capitalized, CEO Michael Wolf said that it could cope with even in high levels of stress.

"In that sense, I can say that we are over-capitalized," Wolf said on a call with journalists.

He would not say when and if the bank would restart its buyback program, however.

"Just now, we have enormous uncertainty in Europe and we also have uncertainty when it comes to regulations for the banks, and we must wait for that," he added.

Operating profit for the bank rose 33 percent to 4.3 billion Swedish crowns ($655 million) in the third quarter, topping a mean forecast for 3.9 billion crown profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The banks shares were up 3.3 percent at 89.70 crowns at 0711 GMT (3:11 a.m. EDT), easily outperforming the wider S&P European Banking index .SX7P which was down slightly.

Swedbank's earnings contrasted with results last week from rival Nordea that were far off expectations due to weak trading income. Swedish rivals Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST), SEB (SEBa.ST) and Norway's DnB NOR DNBNOR.OL all report earnings this week.

"It is a good report across the board," said Andreas Hakansson, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas. "The quality is also good given that they beat on quality areas including net interest income and provision intake."

Trading was the only weak line in the report, hit by volatile stock markets.

Echoing moves by other banks in Europe which are slashing costs to keep up profitability, Wolf said Swedbank planned to keep costs in 2012 lower than 2011.

Nordea, the region's biggest bank, has said some 6 percent of its staff would have to go in the coming years, but Wolf would not be drawn on potential cutbacks.

Swedbank said the impact of the current economic uncertainty on the banks would depend greatly on how the crisis was resolved.

Leaders of the 17 nations sharing the euro are trying to meet a self-imposed Wednesday deadline to agree on the terms of a second rescue package for Greece, including a deeper write-down in the value of privately held bonds.

Swedbank, which suffered a deep loss during the 2009 downturn, continued to claw back some money it had earlier set aside to cover expected loan losses in the Baltics.

Wolf said recoveries in the fourth quarter would be on a similar level to the 441 million crowns the bank wrote back in the July-Sept period.

The bank said Swedish banks were well-capitalized and had good access to liquidity. Swedbank said it had been able to secure large volumes of long-term funding this year, extending its maturity profile and increasing liquidity reserves.

($1 = 6.562 Swedish Crowns)

