LONDON Sweden plans to impose tough bank liquidity rules on its top four domestic lenders from 2012, three years ahead of the anticipated global phase-in, a senior regulator said on Monday.

"We hope to move forward with a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for the big banks. We are working on it for the four big ones," Lars Frisell, chief economist at Sweden's FSA regulator, told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

The LCR sets out how much cash-like assets, such as highly rated government or corporate bonds, a bank must hold to cover a net cash outflow of up to a month without needing help if wholesale markets also suddenly dry up.

Leaders of the world's leading economies (G20) have agreed to introduce tougher bank capital and global liquidity rules know as Basel III.

The capital elements will not be phased in until 2013, with liquidity rules starting two years later.

Last week the Swedish government said its banks will have to hold more capital than set out under Basel III by 2015 though nearly all the big lenders are already at the required capital level.

Sweden is now turning its attention to speeding up the introduction of a key component of the Basel liquidity rules.

"We try to convince our banks it's in their interest too, that Swedish banks are able to raise funding cheaper than most in Europe -- of course due to our good sovereign (debt) position as well," Frisell said.

Sweden and other Nordic countries currently enjoy a "safe haven" status because of the euro zone debt crisis.

"But would that still be the case in a kind of nuclear scenario? I am not sure, it would just be 'leave Europe'," Frisell said.

"We are putting a lot of pressure on our banks," he added.

Britain was the first country to introduce tougher liquidity requirements, a move which a top UK regulator said last week has been vindicated by the worsening of bank funding conditions across Europe.

Swedish central bank deputy governor Lars Nyberg told the conference his country felt a need to act tough because Swedish bank balance sheets are 4.5 times bigger than the economy.

The rest of the EU is not expected to begin phasing in the liquidity rules until the start of 2015.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Cowell)