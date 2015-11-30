STOCKHOLM Swedish banks must increase the risk weightings they use to calculate how much capital they need to set aside, the country's financial watchdog said on Monday.

Risk weights have fallen too much in the internal models the banks use, the Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) Director General Erik Thedeen and his deputy Martin Noreus wrote in a signed article in business daily Dagens Industri.

But they wrote that banks should still be allowed to use internal models to calculate their risk weightings and capital requirements.

"We need to tighten both regulation and oversight of the models, however."

Assigning lower risk weightings to their holdings enables banks to set aside less capital against them.

"The risk weights which are an important part of the capital requirements have fallen more than what is justified.

"Partly because the models tend to underestimate future losses after a long period of low losses, and partly because banks have over-exploited weaknesses in the regulatory framework to minimize the risk weights," Thedeen and Noreus wrote.

Sweden's four major banks are Nordea (NDA.ST), Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST), SEB (SEBa.ST) and Swedbank (SWEDa.ST).

(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)