STOCKHOLM Sweden's central bank will have to work harder to get prices rising at its target rate again unless employers take the unlikely step of offering inflation-busting wage deals this autumn.

Consumer prices have been flat or falling for most of the last two years. The Riksbank has slashed its benchmark rate to -0.25 percent to push inflation toward its 2 percent goal.

But like many other central banks, more used to taming inflation, the Riksbank is struggling to nudge prices upwards again.

It estimates that to meet its goal, wages need to rise 3.7 percent in 2016 after employers and unions representing nearly two-thirds of Sweden's 4.8 million workers agree wage deals later this year.

But Swedish businesses - whose export markets have dried up - want to shell out much less.

"The Riksbank has undershot their (inflation) target for 15 years but now they are saying they are going to nail it," said Anders Weihe, who heads the wage negotiating team at employer group Teknikforetagen, representing 3,700 companies including Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and Volvo (VOLVb.ST).

"It is not credible."

He said the room for wage hikes was "very limited."

Employers' and employees' organizations expect wages to increase around 2 percent next year, according to research firm Prospera.

While growth in Sweden is outpacing most of Europe, spurred by a red-hot housing market and income tax cuts under the last government, exports are suffering from sluggish demand, low productivity and increasing competition.

"I am worried that we are going to end up too high, in terms of wage rises," said Stefan Johnson, chief executive of GARO, an electrical engineering company dependent on exports for 40 percent of its 500 million SEK sales.

"If you have too high costs and are not competitive enough, you will not get the orders."

Worries that wage deals will be too low to push up consumer prices partly explain the Riksbank's aggressive policy easing.

"If we don't get 3.5 percent, we won't get 2 percent inflation," said Roger Josefsson, chief economist at Danske Markets.

To convince markets it is serious about meeting its target, the Riksbank cut rates below zero in February and eased again in March, when it also expanded its bond-buying package to 40 billion crowns ($4.6 billion).

Economists expect a cut to -0.50 percent and more bond-buying when it announces its next decision on April 29.

"If what we have done so far isn't enough, we will do more," central bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said this week.

(Reporting by Johan Sennero, additional reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)