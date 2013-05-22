STOCKHOLM Sweden's central bank on Wednesday appointed a professor of economics and an investment bank chief economist as new members to its monetary policy board, replacing outgoing decision makers Lars Svensson and Barbro Wickman-Parak.

The central bank's six-member monetary policy board has been sharply divided over monetary policy, with Svensson consistently calling for lower rates to boost employment.

The new policy makers are Martin Floden, a professor of economics at Stockholm University and Cecilia Skingsley, chief economist at Swedbank, and they will participate in the Riksbank's next monetary policy meeting on July 2.

"Mr Floden and Ms Skingsley both have long experience in the financial and macroeconomic fields and their backgrounds complement the other members of the Board well," the general council, which oversees the work of the bank, said in a statement. Floden is to get a five-year mandate and Skingsley six years.

Svensson had said the Riksbank's monetary policy has been too tight, meaning the central bank has undershot its inflation target and unemployment higher than it needed to be.

His position has been broadly supported by Karolina Ekholm who remains on the board.

Wickman-Parak was among the majority of the policy setting committee who have been reluctant to cut rates further despite the ongoing economic downturn in order not to further fuel credit growth.

Both Svensson and Wickman-Parak are leaving the bank after their mandates ended this week.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)