STOCKHOLM Sweden's center-left government will seek broad political talks over how to address soaring household debts in the Nordic country and on ensuring financial stability, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Friday.

Swedish authorities have taken steps to rein in household debt levels which are among the highest in Europe as a percentage of disposable income, but the central bank has urged further action to stem the tide.

In a signed article in business daily Dagens Industri, Bolund again stressed the importance of avoiding measures that themselves could trigger large house price falls or weigh on the overall economy, but also the need for bipartisan agreement.

"From the government's side, we will therefore invite to broad political talks on the view of household indebtedness and on how financial stability is to be safeguarded," Bolund said.

