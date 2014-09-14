STOCKHOLM Sweden's center-left opposition, including a feminist party looking set to win its first parliament seats, held a lead over the governing center-right coalition in the Nordic country's general election, but fell short of an absolute majority, an exit poll showed on Sunday.

The center-left opposition of Social Democrats, Greens, Left Party and Feminist Party got 48.8 percent in broadcaster SVT's exit poll versus 39.7 percent for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt's center-right coalition.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats - shunned by all other parties in parliament - polled at 10.5 percent while the Feminist Initiative party stood at 4.0 percent, just reaching the threshold to win seats in parliament.

While exit polls can give an indication of the final outcome, they may also differ considerably as in Sweden's European Union elections earlier this year.

