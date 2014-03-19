STOCKHOLM Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Wednesday the government would look at providing bilateral aid to Ukraine within the framework of the International Monetary Fund.

"We will initiate, in the Nordic-Baltic group within the IMF, a process to consider giving bilateral aid to Ukraine in the same way we did with Latvia, Ireland and Iceland," Borg told reporters at a banking seminar.

He provided no further details about how much aid could be offered or when.

Russian forces took control of the Crimea peninsula in late February following the toppling of Moscow-backed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich by protesters angered at his decision to spurn a trade deal with the European Union and seek closer ties with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty in Moscow on Tuesday making Crimea part of Russia again but has said he does not plan to seize any other regions of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley)