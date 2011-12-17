STOCKHOLM Sweden said it would not join a European pact on budget discipline if that meant adopting the tougher rules agreed at last week's EU summit, taking the Nordic country another step closer to Britain's position.

Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt told Swedish public broadcaster Sveriges Radio on Saturday that the pact was not yet finalized so it was too early to decide if Sweden would eventually join. He said he wanted closer cooperation with the 17 euro zone countries.

"My intention is rather to get closer than farther away from this deepening the 17 is doing but not to agree to legal effects in Sweden," he said in an interview.

Not joining the fiscal pact would put Sweden in the same boat as Britain, the only country that formally opted out of the summit deal.

UK Prime Minister David Cameron refused to agree to push the tougher budget rules after failing to win special treatment for London's financial services industry.

Reinfeldt said he had talked to London as well as other euro zone outsiders such as the Czech Republic, Hungary, Denmark and Poland, and that he did not want to see Britain isolated.

"Nor do I think that we should accept a regime in which the UK will be further away from the cooperation than necessary. It is important for me to hold together the EU-27."

Reinfeldt said he thought it was possible to reach a deal where Sweden and other non-euro countries could join the fiscal pact without actually agreeing to sign up for the tighter rules, which he thought should apply to euro zone countries only.

"Out of respect for the fact that the Swedish people in 2003 said that we should not have the euro as our currency, we will not go into these parts, which are aimed at stabilizing the euro," he said.

In 2003, 56 percent of Swedes voted against adopting the euro in a referendum. Relative economic success and the euro zone crisis has hardened people's attitudes, with a poll on Tuesday showing that 80 percent of Swedes were now opposed.

Reinfeldt said another referendum would be necessary for Sweden to agree to adopt the new fiscal rules.

"I think, and that is my starting point in these negotiations, that it is possible to get Sweden a seat at the table, without us needing to make these changes unless the Swedish people in a second referendum decides that we should join the euro."

He also said he wanted to work closely with the key Social Democratic opposition party, which has so far said it would not support Sweden joining the pact.

Reinfeldt's four-party minority government would need broader backing to secure parliamentary approval if it wanted to join, which he indicated he actually wanted to.

"The reason I think it may be important to join, is that I anticipate that this collaboration with the 17 will become more and more important."

(Reporting by Daniel Dickson)