NEW YORK Sweden, and the European Union too, need to follow the lead of the United States and ramp up investment to combat deflationary pressures carried over from the global financial crisis, the nation's new prime minister said late on Thursday.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's center-left Social Democrats were elected in September and are ruling in a minority coalition with the Green Party.

He faces his first big test in December when he tries to cobble together a majority coalition to pass a budget that focuses spending on education, welfare and job creation.

Sweden, like much of the European Union, faces persistently low inflation. However, its economic growth this year is likely to be double that of the EU, of which it is a member.

"It is not that we think there is an immediate (deflation) risk, but we cannot underestimate (in) any way this serious situation. Therefore we need to invest more," Lofven told Reuters in an exclusive interview.

Lofven is on a three day visit to New York, holding meetings at the United Nations as well as with Swedish entrepreneurs and former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

He pointed to the decision by the U.S. government to start massive monetary stimulus as well as saving two of the big three car manufacturers, General Motors and Chrysler, from bankruptcy at the height of the financial crisis as being "quite a good deal."

However, "Europe, in general, was too cautious, did too little to avoid this situation," he said.

Last month, Sweden's central bank cut interest rates more than expected to zero and said it would delay tightening policy until the middle of 2016 in an effort to boost spending and investment.

Asked if Europe should abandon the austerity measures that saw it cut back spending, Lofven said there needed to be a balance between stable finances and investment.

"In this situation I believe the task is not to increase consumption, for example. That's not perhaps the most important thing," he said. Instead, the goal should be to increase investment in infrastructure, housing and especially education.

BUDGET VOTE

Education is at the center of the Lofven's proposed budget.

"The message to us? Train," he said, noting that between 80,000 and 100,000 Swedes potentially missed out on jobs because of improper training. "That's the low hanging fruit. That's where we start."

Lofven, who needs the votes from members of the former ruling coalition to pass his budget, reiterated that he would never work with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats party.

"It is out of the question," he said.

The Sweden Democrats however, gained significant ground in the election to be the country's third largest party.

Asked what he would do if his budget did not pass, Lofven said: "Let me be clear about that. It doesn't mean that I will resign just like that. I will not administer another's budget but we have other ways of handling the situation."

The former ruling coalition of parties and the Sweden Democrats are proposing separate budgets. Whichever budget gets the most votes wins and traditionally parties only vote for a budget they helped negotiate.

If the budget failed to pass, he said he would again offer to work with the former ruling coalition in hopes of finding common ground. He said everyone needed to take responsibility for the country and the election results that left no single party or coalition in the majority to govern.

Did he think there was enough common ground to work with the former governing parties?

"Not necessarily all of them. But take the Liberals for example.... I am sure we can find common views on developing our industry, we can find things on the labor market."

