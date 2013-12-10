U.S. actress Claire Danes and her husband, British actor Hugh Dancy, arrive for a banquet after the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) received their 2013 Nobel Peace Prize award at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fredrik Varfjell

U.S. actress Claire Danes (C) and her husband, British actor Hugh Dancy (centre R) are seen among the audience during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Heiko Junge

Nobel prize laureates (left block, front row L-R) Francois Englert and Peter Higgs in Physics; Martin Karplus, Michael Levitt and Arieh Warshel in Chemistry; James Rothman, Randy Schekman, Thomas Sudhof in Medicine; Eugene Fama, Lars Peter Hansen and Robert J.Shiller in Economics, attend the 2013 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani

Peter Higgs (L) of Britain receives his Nobel Prize in Physics from Sweden's King Carl Gustaf during the 2013 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani

Michael Levitt holds his Nobel Prize in Chemistry during the 2013 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani

Martin Karplus holds his Nobel Prize in Chemistry during the 2013 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani

Sweden's Queen Silvia and Prince Daniel (R) applaud during the Nobel Prize awards ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg

Lars Peter Hansen of the U.S. holds his Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences during the 2013 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani

Nobel Prize in Physics laureate Francois Englert of Belgium reacts after the 2013 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg

Jenny Munro, daughter of Canadian author Alice Munro, collects her mother's Nobel Prize in Literature during the 2013 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf (2nd R), Queen Silvia (in red), Prince Daniel (C) and Prince Carl Philip (R) applaud during the Nobel Prize awards ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg

Ahmet Uzumcu, director general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), waves from the balcony of Grand Hotel Oslo in Oslo December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Jenny Munro, daughter of Canadian author Alice Munro, collects the Nobel Prize in Literature on behalf of her mother, from Sweden's King Carl Gustaf during the 2013 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani

James E. Rothman (L) of the U.S. receives his Nobel Prize in Medicine from Sweden's King Carl Gustaf during the 2013 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani

Robert J.Shiller (L) of the U.S. receives his Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences from Sweden's King Carl Gustaf during the 2013 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani

Nobel prize laureates (L-R) Francois Englert and Peter Higgs in Physics sit with Martin Karplus and Michael Levitt in Chemistry during the 2013 Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani

STOCKHOLM Sweden held its lavish annual Nobel awards ceremony on Tuesday attended by laureates and royals, but their ranks were depleted when many VIPs flocked to the memorial for anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela in South Africa.

More than 1,300 guests at the banquet attended the Nobel dinner in Stockholm City Hall to dine, chat and listen to laureates including Britain's Peter Higgs and Francois Englert of Belgium, who won the Nobel Prize for physics - speak at Sweden's most prestigious social event.

Swedish newspapers spotlighted the hastily rearranged seating at the table of honor after Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt and Princess Victoria cancelled their attendance to fly to South Africa.

The ceremony was also missing Canadian Nobel-winning author Alice Munro, who was unable to attend because of ill health.

The awards are worth $1.2 million each, reduced from $1.5 million last year under an austerity drive by the Nobel Foundation that manages the roughly $450 million in capital forming the base for the awards.

Despite that, there was no less glamour on show, although Sweden's Princess Madeleine - who attracts huge attention in the country's media - was absent because she is pregnant.

The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in neighboring Norway on Tuesday was also less well-attended than usual because of the memorial rites for Mandela, South Africa's first black-majority president and a Nobel Peace prize winner.

($1 = 6.6344 Swedish crowns)

