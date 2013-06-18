STOCKHOLM Price guidance in the Swedish government's stake sale in Nordea (NDA.ST) has been set at 75 to 76 Swedish crowns per share, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.
Sweden announced earlier on Tuesday it was selling a 5.7 percent stake in Nordea (NDA.ST), the Nordic region's biggest bank.
A price in the middle of the 75 to 76 crown range would mean a discount of 4.1 percent to the closing price of 78.75 crowns on Tuesday, a smaller discount than the 5.0 percent in its last sale of shares at 74.50 crowns each in 2011.
($1 = 6.4748 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)