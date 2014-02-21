Tattooed devotees transform in Thai temple trance
WAT BANG PHRA, Thailand Deep in trances, devotees of a Thai temple charged through gathered crowds on Saturday mimicking the beasts on their tattoos.
STOCKHOLM Princess Madeleine, fourth in line to the throne of Sweden, has given birth to a daughter, the Swedish court said on Friday.
Thirty-one year old Madeleine, whose full title is Madeleine Therese Amelie Josephine, Princess of Sweden, Duchess of Halsingland and Gastrikland, married U.S.-British banker Christopher O'Neill in June.
The New York-based couple announced in September last year they were expecting their first child.
"The Office of the Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that H.R.H. Princess Madeleine gave birth to a daughter on February 20, 2014 at 10.41 pm local time New York," the Swedish court said.
"Both mother and child are in good health."
Public support for the ceremonial monarchy has weakened slightly in recent years, but remains fairly broad in otherwise egalitarian Sweden.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
PATTAYA Thai contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin was crowned Miss International Queen 2016 on Friday at a contest billed as the world's largest and most popular transgender pageant.