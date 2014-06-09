Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
STOCKHOLM Swedish defense company Saab said it had potential orders of around 11.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.7 billion) from the Swedish Defence Material Administration and had signed a letter of intent over a long-term submarine contract.
Saab shares soared 8.1 percent at 3.52 a.m. ET on Monday, while the broader Stockholm share index rose 0.8 percent.
Additionally, Saab said it has received orders worth 467 million crowns in 2014-2015 from the government body that provides the military with defense equipment and services.
The company said the letter of intent, which covers support, development, design and production of submarines and other underwater systems, referred to the period 2015-2024.
"With today's orders and the letter of intent we take the next step towards becoming a full-service provider of submarines for Sweden," Saab said.
Last month, Swiss voters rejected a proposal to spend $3.5 billion on new Gripen fighter jets from Saab.
Saab has a framework deal with Sweden for 60 new-generation jets.($1 = 6.6296 Swedish Kronas)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Erica Billingham)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.