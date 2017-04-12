STOCKHOLM A group of private equity companies have bid around 200 billion Swedish crowns ($22.26 billion) for the hygiene arm of tissue and forestry products firm SCA (SCAb.ST), daily Dagens Nyheter wrote on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

SCA said last year it planned to split into two units.

"At least two private equity companies together have bid around 200 billion crowns for the hygiene unit," DN said.

SCA hygiene business is the world's largest maker of incontinence pads and No.2 in consumer tissues such as napkins and toilet paper. Its forestry arm produces paper, pulp and wood products.

SCA could not immediately be reached by Reuters for a comment.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alison Williams)