European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
STOCKHOLM Swedish drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) (SOBIV.ST) said on Friday it was in talks with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area.
"We have noted specific information in the market regarding a possible sale of Sobi Partner Products. We confirm that we are in discussions which may or may not lead to an agreement," Sobi CEO Geoffrey McDonough said in a statement.
Sobi, which has Investor AB (INVEb.ST) as its biggest owner, said the talks did not include drugs Kineret and Orfadin.
Partner Products had sales of 617 million Swedish crowns ($70 million) in the January-September period 2016, while Sobi's total sales were 3.9 billion crowns.
Sobi rose 2.1 percent at 1402 GMT after an earlier trading halt was lifted. The share was flat before the trading halt.
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.