AMSTERDAM The chief executive of Swedish Automobile SWAN.AS, owner of troubled car maker Saab, said on Friday he had turned down a full-blown takeover offer from China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co and Pangda Automobile Trade Co (601258.SS).

"The token offer was unacceptable because it would trigger every conceivable change of control clause and that would possibly mean the end of Saab," Swedish Automobile CEO Victor Muller told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Muller would not disclose the value of the offer. As the two Chinese car makers were still interested in Saab, they should stick to the terms of a deal signed in July that would see them take a combined 53.9 percent stake in Amsterdam-listed Swedish Automobile, he said.

The administrator in charge of Saab's reorganization asked on Thursday that a Swedish court pull the plug on bankruptcy protection, just hours after an investment firm pledged new cash to help keep the struggling car maker alive.

This has not discouraged race car aficionado Alex Mascioli, who told Reuters on Friday that his U.S. investment firm, North Street Capital LP, was pressing ahead with a $70 million deal that will allow Saab to keep the lights on.

"I expect the deal to go ahead. I'm willing to do what I can with my resources for Saab," North Street Managing Partner Mascioli said in a telephone interview.

Muller said he expected the court to hear the case next week. He added that he did not think the Swedish government was interested in taking over cash-strapped Saab.

PLAN B

"There is always a plan B," Muller said when asked what he would do if the Chinese companies walked away. Asked what the plan was, he said he would reveal it "only if we resort to it."

"It's Victor's call. He has put a lot of effort into trying to save this company. At the moment there is a deal with the Chinese," Mascioli said when asked if he was prepared to step in should the deal with Pangda and Youngman fall through.

Saab is an undervalued asset that will survive and from which Mascioli expects to turn a profit, he said, adding that North Street had the capacity to take over Saab should it wish to do.

Amsterdam-listed Swedish Automobile has accepted a $10 million equity investment and a $60 million loan from North Street Capital, a private equity and hedge fund manager, to fund Saab's ongoing reorganization.

Youngman and Pangda finalized a deal in July to invest 245 million euros in Saab. Youngman is also behind a bridge loan to Saab that has been partly paid out.

Question marks have dogged the Chinese investments from the start, not least whether authorities in that country would give the go-ahead.

Swedish Automobile has struggled for months, seeking new investors and selling off various assets in a bid to pay suppliers and employees and resume production at its Saab plant in Sweden. North Street agreed to buy the luxury sports car business of Swedish Automobile in September.

(Reporting By Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Gary Hill)