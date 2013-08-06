GENEVA A 55-year-old American man was killed and his wife and daughters were injured on Tuesday in a ballooning accident near the Swiss resort of Gstaad, Swiss police said in a statement.

The hot-air balloon in which they were travelling fell about 50 m (164 feet) after hitting power lines as it came in to land, the police statement said.

The dead man's wife, 55, and their two daughters, aged 20 and 24, were seriously injured and taken by helicopter to hospital. The 65-year-old pilot also was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

None of the victims has been named.

The balloon took off at 6:30 a.m. local time at Château-d'Oex and crashed just before landing two hours later at Montbovon, the police statement said.

