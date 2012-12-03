A logo is seen in front of a Credit Suisse building in Zurich, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ZURICH Switzerland's largest banks said on Monday they will penalize banks holding Swiss franc deposits by imposing temporary fees and negative interest rates in a bid to stem inflows of the red-hot Swiss currency.

"We invite out customers to keep cash balances as low as possible to avoid negative credit charges," Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said in a statement to clients seen by Reuters.

"In cases where we see net inflows in cash clearing accounts above a certain threshold, we continue to take corrective action, by means of a temporary excess balance fee," UBS UBSN.VX said in a statement.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart)