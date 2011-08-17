ZURICH The Swiss government is running the rule over possible measures to help the country deal with the soaring franc, as it comes under growing pressure to do something to shield the economy from a downturn.

Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger said it could unveil a 1.5 billion franc support package for small and medium-sized businesses, and the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Here are some of the steps the government has already considered or taken.

* At the start of August, Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said the government had no 'pain threshold' that would prompt it to do something about the franc, as businesses and trade unions urged steps to help them cope.

* In July, Schneider-Ammann said the strong Swiss franc was alarming and could cause unemployment in the country to double.

* The Swiss government rejected the idea of imposing capital controls or exporter tax breaks to counter the impact of the franc on the economy, adding that it trusted the central bank to manage the currency.

* In January, the government said it could extend additional funds for Switzerland's tourism industry, provided as part of a package to boost the economy during the financial crisis.

* Short-time work -- a subsidized option for companies to reduce working hours without firing people -- might be extended beyond the end of 2011.

* Also in January, a crisis meeting of government, business and trade union representatives concluded that countering the Swiss franc should be left to the SNB.

(Compiled by Caroline Copley; Editing by John Stonestreet)