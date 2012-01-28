ZURICH Switzerland has not yet made a decision on whether to enlarge its participation in augmenting the International Monetary Fund's resources, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf met with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Switzerland already boosted its support to the International Monetary Fund last year, a move that proved highly contentious among some right-of-centre politicians.

There have been rumors the IMF has of late asked Switzerland for additional support as worries about peripheral sovereign debts continue to plague the euro zone. Swiss officials, however, have said no concrete requests for further aid have been received.

"Widmer-Schlumpf pointed out that Switzerland had not yet made a decision on whether to participate in the augmentation of the IMF's resources and that the country would have to attach conditions to any participation,' the finance ministry said in a statement.

"Moreover, she stressed that it will be crucial for Switzerland that non-G20 members of the IMF are also involved as appropriate in all stages of the solution-finding process," it also said.

Also on Saturday, economy minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said Switzerland was not about to increase its funding to the IMF. [ID:nL5E8CS036]

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)