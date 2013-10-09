FRANKFURT Switzerland's finance ministry retracted claims made by Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf that foreign exchange markets had been manipulated, clarifying that the matter was still being investigated.

"Federal Councilor Widmer-Schlumpf did say this, but did not mean it that way," spokesman Roland Meier said.

At a news conference earlier on Wednesday, Widmer-Schlumpf had said: "It's a fact that foreign exchange manipulation was committed."

