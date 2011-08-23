ZURICH Switzerland plans to release millions of Swiss francs worth of frozen Libyan assets as soon as the United Nations lifts sanctions that were imposed on Muammar Gaddafi's government, a Swiss official said on Tuesday.

Gaddafi's four decades of absolute power appeared over on Tuesday as rebels seized his compound in Tripoli after a fierce battle with a loyalist rearguard but there was no word on the fate of the Libyan leader.

"The vast majority of the frozen assets belong to state-owned companies and not to individuals. If these are removed from the U.N. sanctions list, the money will once again be available to them," said Roland Vock, head of sanctions at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

"But we cannot unfreeze unilaterally the assets of the Central Bank of Libya or any other state-owned enterprise," Vock added. The SECO and the Swiss finance ministry said the value of the assets was some 650 million Swiss francs ($827 million).

Unfreezing assets belonging to individual members of a toppled regime could be more problematic.

A Swiss Foreign Office source noted that it took four years of legal wrangling before money seized from accounts belonging to ex-Nigerian dictator Sani Abacha could be returned to the Nigerian state, and only after World Bank monitoring was set up.

Relations between Switzerland and Libya soured in July 2008 when Geneva police arrested Gaddafi's son Hannibal on charges of abusing two domestic employees. The charges were later dropped after a confidential settlement negotiated with the employees.

Libya withdrew more than $5 billion from Swiss banks, halted oil exports to Switzerland and detained two Swiss businessmen who had been working there for more than a year.

($1 = 0.786 Swiss Francs)

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)