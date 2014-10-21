The logo of the world's second biggest reinsurer Swiss Re is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Zurich July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Swiss Re said on Tuesday it was selling its U.S. life insurance arm, Aurora National Life Assurance Company, to Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) (RGA.N) for an undisclosed price.

The Swiss reinsurer had said previously that it was considering all options for Aurora, part of the portfolio it retained for its U.S. Admin Re business after selling most of it to Jackson National Life Insurance Co (PRU.L) in September 2012.

The sale involves approximately 82,000 policies in force and $2.7 billion in policyholder liabilities and is expected to close in early 2015 and is subject to approval by the relevant regulators, Swiss Re said in a statement.

A spokeswoman declined to comment on the value of the transaction.

Media reports this summer had put the value of a possible deal at $400 million to $500 million.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Paul Arnold)