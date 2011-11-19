ZURICH Switzerland has added 116 names to its list of Iranian entities under sanctions, in response to heightened international concern about Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

The 35-nation board of the U.N. nuclear watchdog looked set on Friday to censure Iran over mounting suspicions it is seeking to develop atom bombs.

Last week's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report presented a stash of intelligence indicating Iran had undertaken research and experiments geared to developing a nuclear weapons capability. That redoubled calls in Western capitals for stiffer sanctions.

The new sanctions against five people and 111 organizations will come into force with immediate effect, the government said.

Earlier this year the Swiss government brought its Iran sanctions into line with its main trading partner, the European Union.

The Swiss prohibitions include a ban on certain financial transactions and Swiss companies selling or delivering so-called dual use goods, products which could also be used for military purposes.

