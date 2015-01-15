ZURICH The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decision to scrap a three-year-old cap on the franc on Thursday was not a panic reaction as the policy was unsustainable, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said.

"We have decided that it doesn't make sense to carry on with a policy that is not sustainable and that can only be carried out by constantly intervening in the market," Jordan told reporters after the SNB stunned markets with the decision.

"When you come to the conclusion that an exit is necessary for monetary policy in the mid term, then it doesn't make sense to carry on even if it hurts in the short term," he added.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Alice Baghdjian; Writing by Paul Carrel. Editing by Caroline Copley.)