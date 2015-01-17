Leucadia National Corp (LUK.N) will give $300 million to retail foreign exchange broker FXCM Inc FXCM.N to meet regulatory capital requirements, the two companies said on Friday.

The move comes after FXCM lost $225 million due to the surging Swiss franc, caused by the scrapping of a three-year-old cap on the value of the franc against the euro by the Swiss National Bank on Thursday.

The investment is in the form of a $300 million senior secured term loan, the companies said.

Leucadia owns investment bank Jefferies.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)