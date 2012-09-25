PFAEFFIKON, Switzerland The chairman of the Swiss National Bank said on Tuesday it is too early to say that the euro zone's debt crisis has started to subside despite signs of market stress easing.

The SNB was forced to set a cap on the franc a year ago at 1.20 per euro a year ago to fight off a flood of money fleeing the euro zone and lessen the risk of that prompting deflation and a recession in Switzerland.

The franc spent months hugging that intervention mark, but has weakened against the euro over the past month as bold action by the European Central Bank encouraged hopes that a resolution to the three-year old crisis was near.

One sign in Switzerland of lessening tensions was a fall in the amount of cash commercial banks hold with the SNB last week for the first time in four months.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said falling sovereign bond yields supported the view that a gradual recovery in Europe was underway.

"Unfortunately, it's probably still too early to tell whether this is in fact the case or not," he told a business event in Pfaeffikon.

At its most recent policy review on September 13, the SNB said the cap at 1.20 remained the right policy tool, given slack global growth and the euro zone debt crisis. The SNB also cut its growth forecast for this year to 1 percent from 1.5 percent.

A survey from the Munich-based Ifo think tank on Monday showed business sentiment in Europe's largest economy and Switzerland's biggest trading partner dropped for the fifth successive month in September.

At the conference, Jordan affirmed that the cap remained the right tool, given that the franc was still highly valued: "Downside risks to the Swiss economy will stay high," he said.

The SNB has seen its holdings of foreign currency rise sharply to 71 percent of annual output as it seeks to defend its cap on the franc, at times via large interventions.

Jordan's remarks had little impact on the Swiss franc. It was trading flat against the euro at 1.2091 at 0851 GMT compared with Monday's New York close.

Ballooning foreign currency holdings had prompted questions as to how long the SNB can sustain its policy of capping the franc.

Jordan said there was no limit, so long as the cap was in line with the SNB's mandate of price stability -- positive inflation rates below 2 percent.

"This is a consequence of the right monetary policy. But there is no a priori ceiling even from a theoretical perspective," he said.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Patrick Graham)