LONDON The Swiss National Bank said on Tuesday it would set a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro and would enforce it by buying foreign currency in unlimited quantities.

Following are analysts' comments on the move.

TODD ELMER, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, CITI, SINGAPORE

"Dollar/yen has moved higher in a knee-jerk reaction, in line with a rise in risky assets in the wake of the SNB's move.

"That may come down to an expectation that we're going to see global policymakers reciprocate . and that this may represent the leading edge of a stronger response. But I think that those expectations are misplaced.

"What Swiss policymakers are doing won't be a concern to Japanese policymakers. I think that any expectation that this is a leading indicator for Japanese policy is misplaced.

"It's not to say we don't anticipate additional easing by the Bank of Japan . But that's a function of the domestic economy, it's not a function of what people are doing elsewhere."

KOICHI HAJI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NLI RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"This is clearly an incredible move. But they've incurred huge losses last time and I wonder if it will succeed this time. There's a risk the franc will be a target of speculators.

"As for Japan, it will probably bring up the strong yen as a topic at the G7 meeting this weekend. It will try to seek understanding from G7 counterparts to intervene unilaterally. It might not get understanding but might be able to convince them to not openly criticize Japan for stepping into the market again. It would be quite tough to convince the G7 to jointly intervene to weaken the yen."

GAVIN FRIEND, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, NABCAPITAL, LONDON

"We thought they would probably push on with the negative yield side a bit longer ... Now they have made it quite clear they are aiming for a substantial and immediate weakening of the franc.

"The extent to which the SNB need to intervene in FX markets will depend on how successful they are in creating negative yields.

"Our model suggests a minimum rate of 1.25 in euro/Swiss is needed to ward off a deflationary threat, which suggests we could see a move to 1.25-1.30 over the coming weeks.

"It closes down the safe havens and will push gold higher. ... It will perhaps help euro/dollar at the margins and keep it within a $1.40-$1.45 range."

YUNOSUKE IKEDA, SENIOR FX STRATEGIST, NOMURA SECURITIES,

TOKYO

"The euro and the Australian dollar are surging after the SNB set a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs per euro, but this is probably the result of trading systems, which are based on algorithms, catching the franc's fall as a 'risk-on' signal and buying euro and Australian dollar.

"The initial response by the FX market is a mechanical reflex led by artificial intelligence, and the yen's fall to the 77 yen range against the dollar likely comes from a similar situation.

"With a member of the G10 showing its attitude to prevent the Swiss Franc rise by making a change to its currency system, Japanese authorities are likely to think that it would be easier to conduct yen-selling intervention if speculative yen-buying strengthens."

KONDRÁT ZSOLT, HEAD OF RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, MKB BANK,

BUDAPEST

"If it is unilateral, market pressure may come back later (eg. if the eurozone sovereign debt crisis intensifies further) in the form of heavy forex intervention at the minimum rate leading to the build-up of massive forex reserves, which would cause large losses for the SNB.

"However, on a one-year horizon we still believe that those losses would be dwarfed by the negative effects of euro-franc parity on the Swiss economy so that the fixing will be credible and will create an effective support level."

YUICHI KODAMA, ECONOMIST, MEIJI YASUDA LIFE INSURANCE, TOKYO

"The Swiss franc has been the No. 1 safe-haven currency, followed by yen. So it is possible that the yen will attract more buying as investors flee risks, although the initial reaction was dollar's spike versus the yen.

"As SNB showed determination to do whatever it can to stop the Swiss franc's appreciation and the Fed is due to mull additional easing this month, the yen could be pushed higher near term.

"This raises slight chances of the BOJ's additional easing on Wednesday as BOJ Governor Shirakawa has recently been opting to act preemptively. But our main forecast is for the BOJ to wait until October to ease. In any case, the BOJ is likely to attempt to surprise markets such as by increasing its ETF purchases as it sees stock market rout as a major risk."

JEREMY COOK, CHIEF ECONOMIST, WORLD FIRST, LONDON

"That was the single largest foreign exchange move I have ever seen. The Swiss franc has lost close on 9 percent in the past 15 minutes. This dwarfs moves seen post Lehman brothers, 7/7, and other major geo-political events in the past decade.

"The Swiss have had enough and have said today that they are willing to buy foreign currencies in 'unlimited amounts'. This is intervention on a grand scale.

"This turns up the heat on the euro zone and other economies who have benefited from weakening their currency in the past couple of years."

FABIAN HELLER, CREDIT SUISSE

"The SNB has already said it wouldn't tolerate any tightening through a strong currency. They've already added liquidity, but they've obviously not reached the levels versus the euro they were hoping for so they are taking more drastic steps now.

"They've opened up the scope now in terms of adding liquidity further. They will do as much as needed to prevent the euro/Swiss franc falling below 1.20. They are ready to do as much as necessary."

SATORU OGASAWARA, ECONOMIST, CREDIT SUISSE, TOKYO

"If the yen started appreciating much faster, then Japan might intervene. Corporate earnings are due in September, so the finance ministry might want to act to support earnings.

"I just don't think Japan would be willing to go as far as the Swiss did and set a target for their currency. The Swiss is a small open economy. In contrast, Japan is a large open economy, so the impact in Japan's case would be different.

"The bottom line is financial markets are unstable due to concerns about Europe's sovereign problems and the U.S. economy. Unless these concerns are addressed, financial markets won't stabilize in the near term."

NIKOLA STEPHAN, INFORMA GLOBAL MARKETS

"The lower than expected August inflation print seems to have convinced the SNB that now is good time for further measures just as the Swiss franc was starting to gather more strength again.

"The introduction of a currency floor has been on the agenda for a while and almost instantly lifted the pair off recent lows and above the 1.20 target.

"With little other options left, the SNB will deliver on its promise to defend this level with determination, however, if markets decide to test the central bank resolve, this job will not be an easy one."

SIMON DERRICK, HEAD OF CURRENCY RESEARCH AT BANK OF NEW YORK

MELLON, LONDON

"The last time they tried it was in the 1970s and it worked in the short term, but it came at an enormous cost and led to a huge burst of inflation. The move now should work in the short term, but in the long term they are providing investors who are looking to exit the euro zone debt crisis with an easy route."

MARTIN NEFF, CREDIT SUISSE

"I am relatively optimistic that the national bank can push this through. At 1.10 the franc was way overvalued, so massively that sooner or later a depreciation needed to happen. One can assume that the franc will stabilize at around this level (1.20) and maybe even go beyond it."

ALESSANDRO BEE, SARASIN

"I think it will work. One will think twice about speculating against this target because the SNB is with its back against the wall. They've exploited all other options.

"Short term its clearly positive because Swiss exporters get supported.

"Longer term you could say it bears inflationary risks."

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO, ANALYST, NOMURA INTERNATIONAL

"Rate cut expectations (in Hungary) will start to grow further but this totally misunderstands how the MPC is thinking at the moment as risk premia is still key and unaffected by this move (by the SNB).

"It is of course very marginally positive for households but only vs how bad things got across the middle of the year, and we should remember how far underwater households are already."

LARS CHRISTENSEN, ANALYST, DANSKE BANK

"This is extremely good news and very positive for (the Polish zloty, Hungarian forint and Romanian leu). The SNB is showing great resolve here, and it is very positive for risk appetite and will be very helpful in stabilizing the financial situation."

