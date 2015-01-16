Leucadia National Corp (LUK.N), the parent of investment bank Jefferies, will provide foreign exchange brokerage FXCM Inc FXCM.N with $300 million in financing, CNBC said on Friday.

FXCM was left with losses of $225 million after the Swiss National Bank's surprise move on Thursday to remove a cap of 1.20 against the euro that caused massive losses for banks and retail brokerages.

Reuters has not independently verified the CNBC report.

Shares of FXCM were halted before the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. They had lost nearly 90 percent of their value in premarket activity after the losses were revealed Thursday evening.

(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)