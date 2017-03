National flags of Switzerland fly over the entrance of the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said on Thursday it currently has no plans to levy negative interest rates on savings accounts, after Switzerland's central bank said it would introduce negative rates on big commercial bank deposits.

"For the time being, Credit Suisse does not plan to introduce negative interest rates on savings accounts," Credit Suisse said in an emailed statement in reaction to the SNB's decision.

