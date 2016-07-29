Sprint third-quarter loss narrows as subscriber growth beats estimates
Sprint Corp reported on Tuesday a slimmer quarterly loss and revenue that beat estimates as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier added more subscribers than Wall Street expected.
ZURICH Switzerland's central bank reported on Friday a net profit of 21.3 billion Swiss francs ($21.76 billion) during the first six months of 2016, boosted by strong profits from its foreign currency investments and the rising gold price.
The Swiss National Bank (SNBN.S) booked a valuation gain of 7.6 billion francs from its gold holdings and a gain from its foreign currency positions of 13 billion francs.
The institution has been buying currencies as well as foreign bonds and equities in massive amounts to check upward pressure on the highly-valued franc.
(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday on a bet that oil prices have stabilized, but posted its lowest quarterly profit since 1999 as it took a $2 billion charge against the value of natural gas reserves from its buyout of XTO Energy.
MUNICH, Germany Top European engineering group Siemens raised its earnings forecasts on Tuesday after industrial business profit jumped 26 percent in the fiscal first quarter, lifted by its factory automation unit.