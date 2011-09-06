TOKYO Switzerland's bold move to set a minimum exchange rate against the euro for its soaring franc may force Tokyo's hand and prompt it to intervene to weaken the yen if the Swiss action diverts more safe-haven inflows into the Japanese currency.

The Swiss move also slightly shortens the odds that the Bank of Japan will announce a further increase in its asset buying program when it wraps up its regular policy meeting on Wednesday, especially if the yen rises sharply.

Fears that the world economy may tip back into recession have spurred investors around the world to dump riskier assets such as stocks and seek the relative safety of gold and the Swiss and Japanese currencies.

"The Swiss franc has been the No. 1 safe-haven currency, followed by yen. So it is possible that the yen will attract more buying as investors flee risks, although the initial reaction was dollar's spike versus the yen," said Yuichi Kodama, economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.

"As SNB showed determination to do whatever it can to stop the Swiss franc's appreciation and the Fed is due to mull additional easing this month, the yen could be pushed higher near term."

In the initial response to the Swiss National Bank's announcement that it would set a minimum euro exchange rate at 1.20 francs and defend that level by buying unlimited amounts of foreign currencies, both the franc and the yen weakened.

The franc plunged against the euro and dollar, while the yen slipped against the dollar as far as around 77.60 from around 76.80 before the news.

But analysts said that could be simply an automated response of trading systems and prove only a brief reprieve for the Japanese authorities if the Swiss move succeeds in deflecting some of the safe-haven inflows.

The Bank of Japan is holding a regular meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and was expected to keep its policy unchanged, saving its limited policy options for later. That may remain the case if policymakers feel the need for more time to examine the implications of the Swiss decision.

But the yen is a wild card. A sudden spike in the currency past its record highs and a sharp stock market sell-off are considered a possible trigger for further monetary easing.

Even if the yen held back for the time being, the Swiss action puts the Bank of Japan in a tight spot.

"This is a headache for the BOJ too. It might choose to pre-empt any further rises in the yen by easing policy tomorrow, or decide to wait and act in tandem with the government when it intervenes in the market," said Koichi Haji, chief economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo.

"It might choose to save its options for later because the BOJ easing policy alone won't have much effect on the market and on the economy."

The sort of drastic action taken by Switzerland is unlikely to be repeated by Japan though. Japan is a much bigger economy and policymakers are skeptical that a currency peg can work when capital if freely flowing.

Intervention is a different matter.

"With a member of the G10 showing its attitude to prevent the Swiss franc rise by making a change to its currency system, Japanese authorities are likely to think that it would be easier to conduct a yen-selling intervention if speculation yen-buying strengthens," said Yunosuke Ikeda, senior foreign exchange strategist at Nomura Securities.

Indeed, Yoshihiko Noda, elevated to Prime Minister from Finance Minister last week, has spearheaded three currency interventions in the past year as the yen rose to a record high of 75.94 per dollar in mid August from more 90 in May.

One of the interventions was coordinated with the Group of Seven (G7) shortly after the March earthquake and tsunami.

Japan sold a record 4.5 trillion yen on August 4 and the BOJ eased policy to stem the currency. Tokyo feared the yen's rise threatened to derail the economy's recovery from the destruction wrought by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

Since hitting a record high in mid August, the yen has held broadly steady in the past month, trading within a range of 76-77 to the dollar.

Japan's senior ministers have maintained they are ready to intervene again to counter speculative moves in the currency, a point repeated on Monday by new Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

He told reporters he would seek to convince fellow G7 finance chiefs, who meet this week in the French port city of Marseilles, that the yen's strength was detrimental both for the Japanese and the world economy.

The March disaster tipped Japan's economy into recession. As he took over as prime minister, Noda aired his concern that persistent strength in the yen could speed up the hollowing out of Japanese industry by driving manufacturers to relocate abroad.

Todd Elmer, currency strategist with Citibank in Singapore, offered a different take on Tuesday's move, saying it was unlikely to deter safe-haven inflows over the longer run.

"I think it will continue to see safe haven inflows and I don't necessarily see this as marking a big shift in terms of the balance between the Swiss and yen attracting that type of buying."

"It's not to say we don't anticipate additional easing by the Bank of Japan. But that's a function of the domestic economy, it's not a function of what people are doing elsewhere," Elmer said.

(Additional reporting by Stanley White, Kaori Kaneko, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Yoko Kubota in Tokyo and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Writing by Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Neil Fullick)