ZURICH Swiss Life SLHN.VX beat expectations with its first half profit and said it was well placed to deal with the challenges of low interest rates and a strong Swiss franc.

Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer posted a net profit of 403 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year, far exceeding the 278 million francs forecast in a Reuters poll.

Premiums rose 11 percent in Switzerland, the firm said, and the bottom line was also boosted by one-time tax revenue of 89 million Swiss francs and cost controls,

The Swiss franc has risen some 20 percent against both the euro and the greenback in recent months, and companies from pharma giant Roche to private bank Julius Baer have seen their profits affected by the runaway currency, and the Swiss government is under increasing pressure to do something to rein the exchange rate in.

The Swiss National Bank has slashed already low interest rates to zero in a bid to take some pressure off the currency. This in turn is a challenge for asset managers like Swiss Life, which hold large bond portfolios.

But the firm said it was in good shape to deal with these challenges.

"Swiss Life can react purposefully and effectively to the tough market environment with its low interest rates and negative exchange rate effects," Chief Executive Bruno Pfister said in a statement.

Swiss Life's solvency ratio, a measure of assets over liabilities that gives an indication of capital strength, rose to 177 percent from 172 percent.

German financial advisory unit AWD posted a 1 percent rise in sales revenues to 265.5 million euros.

Swiss Life bought AWD for 1.2 billion euros in 2008 and had to use cost cuts to drive it back to profitability. It has an EBIT (Earnings before interest and tax) target of 80-100 million units by 2012 for AWD.

