Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
BERLIN German industrial robots maker Kuka (KU2G.DE) plans to buy Swiss logistics company Swisslog Holding SLOG.S for about 339 million Swiss francs ($358 million).
Kuka, whose customers include major carmakers such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE), said late on Thursday it was offering 1.35 Swiss francs per share, amounting to a purchase price of about 339 million francs.
Kuka said it planned to finance the takeover partly by issuing up to 1.8 million new shares with a nominal amount of 2.60 euros per share. Swisslog's supervisory board has already recommended shareholders accept the offer, Kuka said.
The takeover prospectus will probably be published on Oct. 6 with a four-week tender period likely to be set between Oct. 21 and Nov. 17, the company said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Clarke)
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.