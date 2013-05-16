Net-A-Porter founder Massenet joins rival Farfetch
LONDON Natalie Massenet, founder of online fashion retailer Net-A-Porter, has joined the rival Farfetch Group as non-executive co-chair, Farfetch said in a statement on Tuesday.
A pear-shaped colorless diamond that is the largest ever offered at auction sold for a record of nearly $27 million in a Geneva auction, where records were also set for the prices of pearls and sapphires, auctioneer Christie's said.
The 101.73 carat "Winston Legacy" diamond, the centerpiece of the Magnificent Jewels auction, was bought by jewelry and watch firm Harry Winston for 25.9 million Swiss francs ($26.7 million) on Wednesday.
"Harry Winston acquired the most perfect diamond ever offered for sale at auction," said Rahul Kadakia, head of Jewelry, Christie's Switzerland and Americas,
The auction took in a record total of $102 million for 257 lots, showing that the appetite for gems remains undiminished.
"World record prices were set for diamonds, pearls and sapphires, thereby firmly establishing the international appetite for the most beautiful gems and jewels," Kadakia added in a statement.
On Tuesday, a set of diamond and natural pearl earrings belonging to Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida sold for $2.37 million at rival auctioneer Sotheby's, an auction record.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Paul Tait)
VIENNA Twin panda cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban have emerged from their indoor enclosure at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo and explored shrubs and a tree trunk climbing frame outdoors.
GALAXIDI, GREECE Greek villagers staged a street battle on Monday with bags of colored flour in an annual tradition called the Flour War.