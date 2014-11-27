Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
ZURICH Barclays' private bank in Switzerland has dropped out of a U.S. program aimed at cracking down on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts, the British bank's market head for Switzerland said on Thursday.
"We have recently exited the program," Barclays executive Francesco Grosoli said at an event in Zurich, adding that the bank had done so "three or four months ago" after evaluating its options and seeking advice. Grosoli did not elaborate.
A host of Swiss banks have come forward to join the program, which requires them to hand out some previously hidden information and potentially face penalties of up to 50 percent of assets they managed on behalf of U.S. clients.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.