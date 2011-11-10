A Swiss national flag is seen beside the logo of Swiss bank UBS at an branch office building in Basel October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERNE A Swiss parliamentary commission on Thursday recommended lawmakers back a proposal clarifying how Switzerland would hand over data on wealthy Americans suspected of cheating and dodging taxes at home.

The proposal is designed to reinforce a double tax pact already reached between Switzerland and the U.S., and to end a long-simmering dispute over to what extent Switzerland will hand over bank client data to U.S. tax officials.

The backing is not binding for lawmakers, but indicates that parliament will also approve the proposals. Thursday's commission backing means both houses of parliament will address them before year-end, as the Swiss government had hoped.

The proposal represents the Swiss government's attempt to seal any potential legal loopholes and avoid a lengthy court fight by Swiss bank clients seeking to protect their identity and has implications for an ongoing U.S. probe into banks.

A deal over UBS data reached by the Swiss government in 2009 was later upended by Swiss court, forcing the government to turn to parliament to ultimately push the deal through.

Specifics of the latest proposal include obliging Switzerland to hand over client data in some cases, even if a foreign tax authority cannot identify an alleged tax offender by name or bank account.

A notable example involves clients with offshore vehicles outside the U.S. and Switzerland, if evidence shows a Swiss bank or its staff lent considerable assistance in setting up the vehicles.

The backing, a far broader basis of cooperation by Switzerland than has been the case so far, represents a watering down of the country's secrecy laws.

Basler Kantonalbank, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer are among 11 Swiss banks under investigation in connection with allegations they helped Americans dodge taxes.

The Swiss government has been in talks with U.S. authorities for months to seek a deal to get investigations dropped in return for payment of fines and the transfer of names of clients suspected of tax evasion.

The U.S. clinched a key victory in its crackdown on offshore centers in 2009, reaching a deal with Swiss authorities for UBS to pay a fine of $780 million and reveal details of around 4,450 clients, averting criminal charges.

