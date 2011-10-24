SXC Health Solutions Corp's SXCI.O SXC.TO shares lost more than a fourth of their value, as the risk of losing a large customer loomed over the Canadian health insurer after Cigna Corp (CI.N) said it will buy HealthSpring HS.N.

Cigna will buy SXC's major customer HealthSpring for about $3.8 billion to jump-start its business of selling Medicare plans for the elderly.

"This announcement has significant negative read-through implications for SXC, as HealthSpring represents roughly one-third of expected F12 revenues," Credit Suisse wrote in a note to clients.

It cut its price target on SXC's U.S.-listed stock to $40 from $55.

The company is expected to post a revenue of $4.71 billion in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SXC provided HealthSpring pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services such as mail-order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, retail network management, Medicare compliance services and patient-care clinical services.

"There is 3-years still remaining on SXC's contract with Health Spring, but what happens beyond that is the key question, especially since Cigna has its own captive PBM operations," GMP Securities said in a note.

"This uncertainty with the HealthSpring contract will weigh on SXC shares and overshadow the expected growth."

Shares of SXC were trading down more than 25 percent at C$42.44 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange after touching a low of C$41.45.

Its U.S.-listed shares were also down at similar levels.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)