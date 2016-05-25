A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light' during a preview of the annual interactive light installation and projection event around Sydney, Australia May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A couple walk down the 'Cathedral of Light' during a preview of the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival, an annual interactive light installation and projection event around Sydney, Australia, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A giant lantern in the shape of an endangered corroboree frog sits against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Giraffes peer out of their enclosure during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A lantern in the shape of a chameleon lizard features among Taronga Zoo's inaugural contributions to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A giant lantern in the shape of a rhinoceros sits among grasses during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Children observe a giant lantern in the shape of an Asian Elephant during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A family walks past giant lanterns in the shape of sea turtles during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY May 25 - An arched tunnel made of tens of thousands of LED light globes and animal-shaped lanterns are among creative displays at this year's Vivid Sydney festival, an annual event of illuminated installations and music in the Australian city.

The 70-meter long tunnel, dubbed the "Cathedral of Light," stands at Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden. Large lanterns in the shape of animals including a rhinoceros, an elephant and turtles are among items on display at Taronga Zoo.

Vivid Sydney kicks off on May 27 and runs until June 18.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)