Japan artist says latest sticker graffiti aimed at Trump
TOKYO Japanese graffiti artist "281 Antinuke" says his latest street art - politically-charged stickers plastered around central Tokyo - takes aim at U.S. President Donald Trump.
SYDNEY May 25 - An arched tunnel made of tens of thousands of LED light globes and animal-shaped lanterns are among creative displays at this year's Vivid Sydney festival, an annual event of illuminated installations and music in the Australian city.
The 70-meter long tunnel, dubbed the "Cathedral of Light," stands at Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden. Large lanterns in the shape of animals including a rhinoceros, an elephant and turtles are among items on display at Taronga Zoo.
Vivid Sydney kicks off on May 27 and runs until June 18.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
TOKYO Japanese graffiti artist "281 Antinuke" says his latest street art - politically-charged stickers plastered around central Tokyo - takes aim at U.S. President Donald Trump.
LONDON A handwritten draft letter of abdication penned by King George III is to go on display for the first time as part of a huge cache of documents from the reign of the last British monarch to rule over America, the royal household said on Saturday.
SYDNEY The value of Australian wine exports to China surged 40 percent in 2016, industry figures showed on Friday, unexpectedly driven by sales of premium labels rather than the cheaper wines that major producers had been looking to boost.