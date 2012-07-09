WARSAW Eastern Europe's No.1 software maker Asseco Poland's ACPP.WA 250 million zloty ($73 million) takeover offer for local rival Sygnity COMW.WA has failed because of a lack of regulatory backing, Asseco said on Monday.

Sygnity shares were down 5.1 percent at 18.40 zlotys by 1014 GMT. Asseco shares were down 0.6 percent at 48.70.

In February, Asseco offered Sygnity shareholders 21 zlotys per share, giving them until April 10 to respond. It then extended the deadline several times, with the last deadline coming on Monday.

Sygnity has been trying to fend off the hostile bid, saying it was too low and that it was in talks with two unidentified strategic investors, while Asseco vowed not to raise its offer.

Asseco, which has built its position through a series of acquisitions around Europe in recent years, saw the combination as a way to take on global IT leaders, including HP (HPQ.N), Oracle ORCL.O and IBM (IBM.N) in its home market.

"We still do not have (regulator) UOKiK's decision, which was one of the bid's conditions, so this time the tender call will come to no avail," Asseco spokeswoman Katarzyna Drewnowska said. "If we secure a regulatory 'yes', we will have two years for a possible follow-up bid."

($1 = 3.4468 Polish zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)