Symantec Corp, the top maker of computer security software, reported a higher quarterly profit and issued an outlook in line with Wall Street estimates.

The company reported profit, excluding items, of 42 cents per share for its fiscal third quarter, ended Dec 30, beating the average analyst forecast of 41 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Mountain View, California-based software maker also forecast fourth-quarter per-share profit, excluding items, of 41 or 42 cents, below the average analyst forecast of 43 cents.

Symantec shares were quoted at $17.04 in extended trade, down from their Nasdaq close of $17.07.

(Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)