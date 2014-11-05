Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton antivirus software, reported a better-than-expected profit, helped by higher demand for its cyber security products.
The company's net income rose to $244 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 3, from $241 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents per share.
Symantec, whose security products usually come bundled with PCs, said revenue fell marginally to $1.62 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of 43 cents per share on revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.